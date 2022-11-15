More than 170 different employers to be featured at Community and Veterans Job Fair this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting a Community and Veterans Job Fair on Thursday for those transitioning out of the military, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and their spouses, and family members. More than 170 employers from several different industries will be at the event.

“We look forward to having more than 175 employers from a variety of industries at the Community & Veterans Job Fair,” said Becca Tonn, communications manager at PPFWC.

“These hiring managers and employers are ready to meet with job seekers – and all of them are actively hiring and have open positions. We hope people in our community will take advantage of this opportunity to find new jobs or jump-start their careers.”

Industries at community and veterans job fair

Construction

Customer service/sales

Cyber security

Department of Defense contractors

Drivers/Transportation

Education

Financial/insurance/business

Foodservice

Government

Health care

Hospitality

Information technology/technical (non-defense related)

Law enforcement - federal/state/local

Manufacturing

Staffing agencies

The job fair will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Colorado Springs Event Center located at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.

10 a.m. - open to veterans, transitioning military and their spouses and families

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - open to the general public

Job fair attendees are encouraged to bring several copies of their résumé.

Click here to view the full list of employers here.