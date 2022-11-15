Man arrested after police recover handgun, drugs inside stolen vehicle in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after police recovered a handgun and drugs inside a stolen vehicle in Pueblo on Friday.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of N. Elizabeth St. on a call for a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, they saw a maroon Ford F-150 with no license plates parked at a pawn shop located in the 3000 block of N. Elizabeth St.

Police confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and may be involved in a drive-by shooting.

During the investigation, officers identified the individuals that had the truck. Officers learned the individuals were inside the pawn shop, trying to pawn several power tools.

After the officers got consent to search the truck, they recovered a handgun, three shell casings, 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, two coolers of fresh marijuana, a bicycle, and several bags of tools, including power tools, police said.

Officers identified the individuals as Hayes and Corona and took them to the station for an interview. Police said Hayes was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center on his warrants.

Hayes could face additional charges as police investigate further into the incident.