Make sure you’re practicing these safety tips when using a turkey fryer this holiday season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As people are gearing up for the holiday season and pulling out the turkey, it's important to practice kitchen safety, especially when using a turkey fryer.
According to Colorado Springs Fire Department, a turkey fryer is one of the most dangerous cooking equipment in the kitchen.
If you're going to use a turkey fryer this holiday season, here's what you might want to practice:
- Always use a turkey fryer outdoors at safe distance from buildings and any flammable material.
- Never use a turkey fryer on wooden decks or in garages. Make sure the fryer is on a flat surface, to prevent it from falling over.
- Never leave a fryer unattended, many fryers do not have thermostat controls. Oil can continue to heat up until it catches fire.
- Keep children and pets away from the fryer.
- Do not overfill the fryer.
- Use well-insulated oven mitts or potholders when handling the pot or lid.
- Wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from potential oil splatter.
- Make sure the turkey is fully thawed and be careful with marinades.
- Do not mix oil and water together, may cause a fire or even an explosion hazard.
- Have a fire extinguisher nearby.
- Never use water to put out a grease fire.