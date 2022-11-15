Improvements underway for Red Rocks during the winter season

DENVER (KRDO) -- The season may be over at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, but the iconic venue is already making plans for 2023, according to 9NEWS.

More than 200 concerts, films, and fitness events took place at the venue throughout the season.

During the winter offseason, Red Rocks Amphitheatre plans to make improvements around the area that will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April 2023, Denver Arts & Venues said.

In order to make room for construction, Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed this winter, but the Trader Post will remain open.

The following construction will be done to Red Rock Amphitheatre, ahead of the 2023 season:

South ramp replacement

South parking lot access to the amphitheater.

The new design will respect its original structure's aesthetic while meeting modern structure standards, the city stated.

Accessibility improvements

Modify slopes on the Top Plaza and the first row in the amphitheater for increased wheelchair accessibility.

Visitor Center improvements