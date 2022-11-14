Paralympic swimmer accuses former teammate of rape, abuse; Alleges officials knew and turned ‘a blind eye’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges months of physical, sexual, and mental abuse for a Paralympian at the hands of his former teammate. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the United States Center for SafeSport knew of the abuse and did nothing.

Filed on Nov. 11, 2022, the lawsuit is against Paralympian Robert Griswold, a Gold and Silver-medal winning swimmer, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

According to the lawsuit, the now 19-year-old plaintiff was born with autism and suffered from developmental delay and intellectual disability his entire life. He didn't begin speaking until the age of six and currently only has the mental capacity of a five-year-old.

The lawsuit explains the plaintiff, a Paralympic athlete and former teammate of Griswold, defied "all odds" to get where he was only to have his life "utterly shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a team member who was a violent sexual predator."

According to the court documents, Griswold met the plaintiff in June of 2021. The lawsuit alleges by the time they had traveled in August of 2021 to Tokyo to compete in the 2020 Paralympic Games the "grooming intensified."

After the plaintiff's parents became aware of the abuse and expressed their concerns to the USOPC, the lawsuit alleges the USOPC "failed to investigate the issue and summarily and dismissively told Plaintiff's parents that Plaintiff was just fine, and that Griswold posed absolutely no risk to Plaintiff."

To further the allegations against the USOPC and SafeSport, the lawsuit claims the organizations knew of prior allegations made against Griswold but "turned a blind eye and/or conspired to cover-up" the allegations on every occasion.

The lawsuit alleges that Griswold was enabled due to his success as a Paralympic swimmer and used his status in the community to "carry out a systematic pattern of abuse" and target vulnerable athletes.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Griswold is being investigated for criminal charges related to these allegations. Due to impending investigations no more info

13 Investigates found that SafeSport had issued a temporary suspension for Griswold due to "allegations of misconduct" on Aug. 23, 2022.

Monday, the USOPC provided 13 Investigates with a statement regarding the lawsuit.