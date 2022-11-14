At least 3,000 ballots left to be counted in race against Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch says

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) -- More than 320,000 ballots were cast in Tuesday's election. Across the country, Americans are waiting for the final results on who will represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in Washington, according to 9NEWS.

Sunday night, there was only a 1,122 vote difference between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch in the race.

The secretary of state's office and county clerks in Frisch's district told him that there are between 3,000 and 6,000 ballots left to be counted, including a handful that needs to be cured. Other ballots are votes sent from outside the country, such as military ballots.

It could take several more days until we see whether those ballots will be for or against Frisch.

"I'm pretty confident that we are going to close the gap. Whether we can close the gap and get over the hump is something that we’ll have to see," Frisch said Sunday. "I don’t think we’re going to see any big news until Thursday afternoon or Friday, from what we’re hearing from the secretary of state."

Boebert is known for supporting unfounded conspiracy theories and has gained an audience for her behavior in Congress.

"I knew from day one a year ago that there was a path," Frisch said. "It was uphill, but there was a path to build a coalition of what my mom calls the pro-normal party coalition. A bunch of frustrated Republicans, disenfranchised unaffiliated and some excited Democrats to see a change in Congress."

Frisch said he's prepared for a possible recount or legal battle if the race is close.

"The math was there all along. I tried to tell that to a bunch of different people. Everyone blew us off," Frisch said. "But we stayed steadfast, we had a great team and we executed."