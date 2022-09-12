The great ‘Gum Wall’ in Seattle’s Pike Place Market

SEATTLE, Wash. (KRDO) -- Ahead of Monday night's huge game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks, KRDO's Rob Namnoum took in the sights, sounds, and strange attractions of the Emerald City.

Nestled in an alleyway off the Pike Place Market is the infamous Gum Wall. There, people from all over flock to fling their gum on the walls, adding to the lengthy collection of stickiness.

This isn't a place for the faint at heart or germophobes. Still, some welcomed the gum wall with open arms, literally.

KRDO's Rob Namnoum adorned gloves and stuck his own piece to the wall, saying he'll be sure to come back in 20 years to see how if it's still stuck.

KRDO 13 will be airing the game Monday, Sept. 12. Game coverage begins at 6 p.m. and kick-off is 6:15 p.m.