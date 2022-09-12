Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 4:04 PM
Published 2:54 PM

The great ‘Gum Wall’ in Seattle’s Pike Place Market

KRDO

SEATTLE, Wash. (KRDO) -- Ahead of Monday night's huge game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks, KRDO's Rob Namnoum took in the sights, sounds, and strange attractions of the Emerald City.

Nestled in an alleyway off the Pike Place Market is the infamous Gum Wall. There, people from all over flock to fling their gum on the walls, adding to the lengthy collection of stickiness.

This isn't a place for the faint at heart or germophobes. Still, some welcomed the gum wall with open arms, literally.

KRDO's Rob Namnoum adorned gloves and stuck his own piece to the wall, saying he'll be sure to come back in 20 years to see how if it's still stuck.

KRDO 13 will be airing the game Monday, Sept. 12. Game coverage begins at 6 p.m. and kick-off is 6:15 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content