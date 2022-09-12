Passenger killed, driver seriously injured in weekend crash in NE Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating the cause of a crash that resulted in a car going off a bridge and landing upside down in a ravine along Sand Creek on the city's northeast side.

The male passenger died and the driver is a local hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed Monday.

According to police, the vehicle was eastbound on Barnes Road, just west of Peterson Road, when it stuck the center median and ended up on its roof near the Sand Creek Trail.

The men are both in their 20s, police said, and their names have yet to be released; alcohol and speeding are considered to be factors in the crash.

Police said they were alerted to the crash by a neighbor who reported hearing what sounded like a crash in the area.