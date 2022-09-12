Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police continue to look for a man involved in a suspicious incident Saturday morning at the Autozone store in the 2400 block of East Platte Avenue.

Police said that the fire department received a report from a store employee at around 10 a.m. that an unidentified man was sleeping inside a vehicle, with the engine running, parked in front of the entrance.

When officers arrived, they learned that the vehicle was stolen last month from a local dealership by someone who used false identification.

Police said that they established a "non-contact block" around the vehicle, in which patrol cars surrounded but didn't touch it; the driver then ignored police orders via loudspeaker to to open his door.

An officer broke through the passenger-side window to see if the driver needed medical help; at that point, the driver awoke and tried to drive away by backing up.

According to police, the car broke through a concrete barrier at the front of the store and crashed into a window, and the driver escaped after driving around the blockade and fleeing west on Platte.

Police explained that because the incident is considered a property crime, there was no need to use force to apprehend the driver and it would have been dangerous to engage in a high-speed pursuit.

Officers said that they believe they will eventually find the man, who faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding authorities, property damage and assault.