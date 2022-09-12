Apex Apartment fire victims claim units have been burglarized and further destroyed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being displaced by a massive apartment fire in Colorado Springs last week, many victims are saying their uninhabitable units have since been burglarized. They also say other items that would've been salvable have been further destroyed by the elements and demolition.

Told they had just 30 minutes this weekend to find items to save from their units, Apex Apartment fire victims tell KRDO they realized as the clock was ticking to get in and out. However, once inside, they noticed things they knew weren’t destroyed in the fire were nowhere to be found.

"I noticed a bunch of things were gone," said Ryan Sam, an Apex Apartment fire victim. "I was like, 'What's going on?' My laptop is literally not even there.”

Sam’s laptop, hard drive, family jewelry, and hundreds of dollars worth of tools; gone.

Clayton Prell, who lived a few doors down from Sam, says his Nintendo Switch gaming system and wife’s family jewelry were also snatched. He also noted that his fire-proof safe was physically pried open.

"I had some bonds in there from when I was born, those are missing," said Prell. "That's the only thing so far I can tell from that box that's missing. But, you know, Social Security cards -- you can just take a picture of that."

Adding to their frustration: tarps they say Apex promised would go up to protect units from the rain over the weekend, were never installed.

The roof has also started to be demolished by crews despite the third-floor tenants saying they weren't even allowed access to their rooms until Monday.

"In a friend's room, it was under three feet of insulation today versus yesterday,” said Sam.

"They were still demoing while we were inside the unit," said Prell. "They knew we were in there grabbing stuff and they were like, 'Oh, we're going in this room, we're gonna chop up the ceiling.' I was like, 'Okay, I'm still gonna be grabbing stuff out of there…' and they were just chucking stuff all over the place."

Several tenants say they haven’t gotten much support from Apex, and have felt like the company has not communicated well enough during this crisis.

KRDO reached out to Apex for comment on these allegations over the phone and email. They said someone would get back to KRDO on Monday but never responded.