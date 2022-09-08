British people in Colorado Springs reflect on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- People around the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. The longest-reigning British monarch died Thursday at her home in Scotland.

On Thursday, some British people in Colorado Springs looking to spend the day closer to home, found themselves seated at the bar of the ‘Great British Food Company.'

Though they were thousands of miles away, Southern Coloradans were still reflecting on the impact of Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

"I wouldn't say sadness, but there's a sense of nostalgia about the passing of what is an incredible era,” said Nick Davey.

Davey is originally from England but has spent the last 16 years in Colorado Springs. He says he always admired how the Queen embraced change and led with grace.

"You have to respect, I think, the dignity with which she conducted herself as the monarch for all those years through difficult times," said Davey. "I think people are just sort of celebrating rather than commiserating at the moment because she ran a great office there."

As the United Kingdom prepares to usher in a new ruler for the first time in 70 years, Davey is now holding on even tighter to a special family relic that was recently passed down.

Nick Davey displays a signed card from Queen Elizabeth II sent to his parents on their anniversary.

"Interestingly enough, this is a card that was sent by Her Majesty the Queen," said Davey. "There is the Royal Crest, there is her signature, and my parents' names at the bottom. This was sent to them on their diamond wedding anniversary. So 60 years of married life, the Queen respects that by sending a card to anybody who reaches that landmark occasion."

Davey performs music at the Great British Food Company often and has a gig planned on Friday, September 9. He encourages anyone interested in embracing the culture during this historic time to come see him perform a fully-British music set.

