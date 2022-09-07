Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs meets with Gov. Polis Tuesday for Suicide Prevention Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Reducing the suicide rate among military veterans is why Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was in town Wednesday to talk with one of the leading providers of supportive services for veterans.

KRDO

The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center hosted a meeting that included other community partners that are trying to reduce veteran suicides by eliminating some of the struggles they face -- including homelessness, unemployment and mental health issues.

Mt. Carmel officials eventually want to expand their services across the state, because many veterans believe that more services are needed or that available services aren't adequately publicized.

KRDO

Polis said that he will try to help Mt. Carmel and other veteran service providers by possibly making more state funding available.