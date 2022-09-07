Governor Polis receives COVID-19 vaccine specifically made to target omicron subvariants

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis is set to receive a COVID-19 vaccine meant to specifically protect against the omicron variant.

On Sept. 1, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer and Modera's updated COVID-19 omicron doses. This newly approved vaccine is meant to protect against the omicron variant and the original COVID-19 virus.

Gov. Polis will receive the vaccine just after noon at one of the Polis-Primavera administration's mobile vaccine bus clinics stationed at Ball Arena in Denver.

Watch the live press conference below at 12:15 p.m.: