Nighttime roadwork on I-25 could bring delays Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, September 6, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and SEMA Construction will be closing lanes overnight as a part of their Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project.

Drivers will encounter alternating right and left lane closures on northbound and southbound I-25 (Mile Point 127 to 136) located between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue for pothole patching.

CDOT says there will also be a nighttime mobile striping operation along the same stretch of I-25 that night, which will require single lane closures.

Those who take this stretch of I-25 often already have seen the temporary barrier with 11 ft. lanes and 2 ft. shoulders. This is in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Normal working hours for the project are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday when there is no overnight work to be completed.

The speed limit in this area has been reduced to 55 miles per hour.

CDOT says traffic delays are expected and drivers are urged to use extra caution while traveling in the new traffic pattern. Fines will be doubled through the construction zone.

CDOT acknowledges the construction is inconvenient but says when the project is completed at the end of 2024, it will improve safety, efficiency, economic vitality, and reinforce strategic mobility throughout the west and south Colorado Springs.

