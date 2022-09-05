One final show; Interview with a 4-H competitor as she finishes her decade-long career at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year at the 150th Colorado State Fair, KRDO interviewed a young woman who was coming to the end of her adolescent career in 4-H.

Courtney Scott spent the last decade dedicating her time outside school to raising and showing lambs through 4-H.

4-H, which stands for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health, is a national program aiming to teach young people "valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world."

After following in her sister's lead at age eight, Scott went on to travel the state competing in 4H events and raising sheep.

This year, KRDO interviewed her ahead of her final 4H competition. When asked how she felt going into the last show, she said she wished her competitors luck and acknowledged how hard everyone's worked this year.

"All my competitors and everyone has worked so hard all year to be where they are today," said Scott. "Hopefully, people come down, watch a show, and see how hard everyone has worked."

Scott placed tenth in the senior showmanship.

Courtesy of Courtney Scott

Looking toward the future, Scott plans on taking classes at a local community college before attending veterinary school at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

Watch our full interview with Scott below: