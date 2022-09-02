WATCH: Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show at the 150th Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 150th Colorado State Fair brought out a variety of acts, including a Colorado-based dog-stunt act that's garnered national recognition.

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is an educational entertainment act consisting of rescue dogs. The show was featured on the 2021 season of America's Got Talent.

Whitney McNatt with a retired canine star

One of the messages the trainers want to put out is to raise awareness about the number of dogs across the country who are in shelters and need a good home. During each show, they encourage the audience to consider rescuing their next four-legged family member.

Watch a full Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show at the 150th Colorado State Fair below:

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show puts on performances every day at the Colorado State Fair. For more information, click here.