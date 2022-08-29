Use of chemicals by city parks workers raises concern among some Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An official with the parks and recreation department will meet with some citizens Monday who are concerned about the use of herbicides on landscaping and other city property.

Residents were contacted by a parks official last week who said that the meeting was scheduled to provide information and answer questions about the matter.

According to involved residents, the concerns relate to whether the city uses Roundup, or a similar herbicide; Roundup is the brand name of glyphosate -- a chemical widely used for weed control in agriculture, home gardening, and lawn and landscaping maintenance.

Although many health and regulatory agencies are divided on whether the chemical causes cancer in humans, the chemical's manufacturers have paid out billions of dollars in settlements from lawsuits filed by more than 42,000 people who said that it caused their cancer or that the manufacturers failed to adequately warn the public of potential health risks.

A citizen with knowledge of Monday's meeting said that the concern is specific to use of herbicides at the Westside Community Center but may expand to a discussion about city herbicide use overall.

The citizen said that residents want the city to do what communities such as Manitou Springs has -- transition to procedures that don't rely on toxic chemicals and manually removes most weeds.

According to the Colorado Springs city website, the city uses only "general use" herbicides and none that are on state- or federally- restricted lists, as a last resort to other practices such as mowing and fertilizing.