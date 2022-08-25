I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in March of 2020, because the restroom buildings have no running water.

CDOT has said previously that it has no plans to reopen the rest areas because it would cost millions of dollars to provide running water and treat wastewater there.

The rest stops were built in 2004 at a cost of $4.5 million.

According to KRDO NewsChannel 13's news partner, The Pueblo Chieftain, the cost of providing running water and wastewater treatment would be between $3 million and $7 million.

The Chieftain reported that the rest areas have had numerous water and wastewater issues since 2012; the southbound stop closed in the fall of 2012 and didn't reopen until more than a year later, and also closed for nine months in 2017.

More problems with water and sanitation led to brief closures in 2018, The Chieftain revealed, but the stops reopened and remained in operation without water until 2020 -- when the pandemic hit.

According to The Chieftain, in 2021 CDOT was unsuccessful in discussions to connect the northbound stop to Fountain city water, and hooking up the southbound stop to Pueblo city water; the cost estimate for both was $16 million.

CDOT said that it is currently deciding whether the rest areas are a necessity, The Chieftain said, since funding for upgrades isn't available.

The newspaper added that the rest areas are only nine miles from Pueblo and 11 miles from Fountain -- both with truck stops offering parking, convenience stores and restrooms -- and that the Pinion Rest Areas are the only ones managed by CDOT between south Pueblo County and Fort Collins.

The Pinion stops are believed to have first been established in the 1960s.

Many drivers previously used the old Midway truck stop near the Pinion Rest Areas, but it closed years ago and is now the site of a medical marijuana dispensary.