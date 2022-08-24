Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting staff with liquor bottle during reported robbery in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted staff members with a liquor bottle during a reported robbery in East Colorado Springs.

Tuesday, police received a call for a reported robbery in the 600 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 7 p.m.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an individual told an officer that a woman attempted to steal items and made threats to hurt the location's staff.

In addition, police say the witness stated the woman allegedly assaulted employees with metal hangers, poured alcohol on employees, hit them with a liquor bottle, threatened to shoot the employees, and told them that a man was in the parking lot with a gun.

According to police, a man was reportedly standing close to the location's door during the robbery.

At the scene, police say the woman was arrested on multiple felony charges without incident.

During the arrest, the woman acted "irrational." Police say she admitted to consuming alcohol and narcotics.

During the investigation, police learned there was no gun involved during the robbery.

Police say they couldn't locate any other suspects, including the man who allegedly waited in the parking lot with a gun.

The robbery remains under investigation.