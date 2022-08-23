What’s next for homeless families in Colorado Springs after recent closing of family shelter?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Families are believed to be the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing.

Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South Nevada Avenue, after two years of operation.

The only known immediate option homeless for families is at the Salvation Army's RJ Montgomery Shelter, on Sierra Madre Street, just southwest of downtown.

However, the shelter has space for only 15 family members, and fathers are not allowed to stay there with their families.

Reportedly, there are plans to double the number of family spaces at the shelter by the end of the year but the increase still isn't enough to meet the need.

With affordable housing in short supply, the lack of shelter facilities specifically for families puts them in even more of a bind.

KRD NewsChannel 13 will investigate what can be done to address the situation and have full reports Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.