Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station.

Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the coroner's office, the victim was Jeremy Diaz.

No one has been arrested for this shooting.

This was one of six shootings that happened over three days in the city. In all six cases, no one has been arrested. CSPD says officers are still investigating.