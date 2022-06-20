Underground utility work to close Chestnut, Fontanero streets; beginning Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, crews will work on underground utilities for the Centennial Boulevard Extension project. This project will prompt a temporary closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Saturday, June 25. Construction will be weather dependent.
On Monday, June 27, another closure will be scheduled for crews to pave the roadways.
The city says electrical, phone, and Internet service shouldn't be interrupted during the construction process in the area.
But if unexpected circumstances occur, you're asked to contact your provider directly:
Colorado Springs Utilities (Water, gas, and electric)
719-448-4800 or 800-238-5434
You can email general service questions to: askus@csu.org
Colorado Springs Utilities' Facebook and Twitter
Century Link (Internet and phone)
866-642-0444
Century Link's Facebook and Twitter
Xfinity/Comcast (Internet and phone)
800-XFINITY (800-934-6489)
Xfinity's Facebook and Twitter
Accessing Mesa Springs Greenway Trail during construction
Bicyclists and pedestrians can follow the construction fencing on the North and South sides of Fontanero St. at the crosswalks to gain access back to the trail.
You can learn more about the Centennial Boulevard Extension project by clicking here.
Comments