Underground utility work to close Chestnut, Fontanero streets; beginning Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, crews will work on underground utilities for the Centennial Boulevard Extension project. This project will prompt a temporary closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Saturday, June 25. Construction will be weather dependent.

On Monday, June 27, another closure will be scheduled for crews to pave the roadways.

The city says electrical, phone, and Internet service shouldn't be interrupted during the construction process in the area.

But if unexpected circumstances occur, you're asked to contact your provider directly:

Colorado Springs Utilities (Water, gas, and electric)

719-448-4800 or 800-238-5434

Customer service

You can email general service questions to: askus@csu.org

Colorado Springs Utilities' Facebook and Twitter

Century Link (Internet and phone)

866-642-0444

Help desk

Century Link's Facebook and Twitter

Xfinity/Comcast (Internet and phone)

800-XFINITY (800-934-6489)

Contact Us

Xfinity's Facebook and Twitter

Accessing Mesa Springs Greenway Trail during construction

Bicyclists and pedestrians can follow the construction fencing on the North and South sides of Fontanero St. at the crosswalks to gain access back to the trail.

City of Colorado Springs

You can learn more about the Centennial Boulevard Extension project by clicking here.