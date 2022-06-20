Progress stalls on restoring Waldo Canyon Trail after 2012 wildfire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Within the 18,000 acres burned in the Waldo Canyon Fire ten years ago, was the popular, seven mile Waldo Canyon Trail that has yet to reopen after the fire.

Many former users are wondering when, or if, the trail will reopen.

KRDO

Between 2017 and 2020, there was a series of planning discussions and public meetings that produced three possible options for rebuilding or replacing the trail, and some preliminary work by the Rocky Mountain Field Institute was done.

RMFI

Since then, not much has happened.

However, in September 2020, Colorado Springs purchased the former Black Canyon Quarry and part of the Pikeview Quarry, totaling 315 acres of open space, at a cost of $6 million.

City of Colorado Springs

The U.S. Forest Service, and city officials, are considering whether the property could become a new trailhead for the Waldo Canyon Trail.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have more details on this story Monday at 5 p.m.