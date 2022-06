COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a high angle rescue at Blodgett Open Space.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 3898 W. Woodmen Rd., just before 1 p.m.

According to CSFD, a woman fell more than a mile up the trail, requiring a rescue. Ten rescuers responded.

The trail remained open during the rescue.