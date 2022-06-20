Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to garage fire at apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, crews responded to a reported working fire happening at an apartment complex near Airport Rd. and Crestline Dr.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, there was a reported garage fire at 4934 Copper Springs View around 3 p.m.

At 4:16 p.m., CSFD reported the garage fire was under control and didn't affect any residential apartments. Additionally, no injuries were reported.

CSFD says the fire is under investigation.

