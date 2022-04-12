Top items to grab if you’re told to evacuate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - With extreme winds and high fire danger across southern Colorado this week, emergency preparedness officials say now is the time to have a plan in place if you need to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire.

"This is a new day and age that we're in with wildfires, as you've seen over the last couple of days, we've had a couple," said Anthony Mayne, FEMA Spokesperson. "It's been kind of shocking how many we had. You don't know when it's your turn, or when it may happen to your neighborhood."

Some simple tips to make your evacuation process smoother: always have at least half a tank of gas in your car during high fire danger, make a prior arrangement to contact a neighbor or friend who might be available to help you in an evacuation situation, and have important files, back‐up disks, plug‐in USB virtual drive, small compact file box ready to go.

"If you take the time, you can have your stuff ready," said Mayne. "You'll have your personal paperwork, your housing paperwork, your insurance information, your passport, your driver's license. Those things are important and you might not think about it in the moment. But then during your recovery, that's the important part. You'll be able to streamline those processes and get the vital help you need to rebuild and move on with your life."

Readyforwildfire.org and the Colorado Springs Fire Department have compiled lists of items everyone should assemble and put in a 'go bag' ahead of time, or be prepared to gather at a moment's notice:

Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person

Map marked with at least two evacuation routes

N95 mask (to protect from smoke)

Prescriptions or special medications

Change of clothing

Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks

First aid kit

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Sanitation supplies

Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

Pet food and water

If time allows, they also recommend grabbing:

Easily carried valuables

Family photos and other irreplaceable items

Personal computer information on hard drives and disks

Chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

Personal computers, laptops, tablets, and cell phones

Books, games, puzzles, or other activities for children

You're also encouraged to keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight near your bed in case of a sudden evacuation at night.

Ready.gov encourages everyone to have a comprehensive emergency kit for any type of disaster (wildfire, floods, power outages, etc.). Their recommendations for what to put in this bag include:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

But if you don't have a go-bag ready when first responders come knocking for a mandatory evacuation, these are the most important items to grab:

"Grab your paperwork," said Mayne. "I would grab your lease, your mortgage paperwork, your personal papers. Those are the most important. If you're taking medications, grab those. Grab the things that you need to survive. You won't have time to pack a bag, fill up your luggage and everything, but get the important things, the things that will matter down the line."

Infographic courtesy of readyforwildfire.org

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office explains the difference between pre-evacuation, voluntary evacuation, and mandatory evacuation: