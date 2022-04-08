Two small structures damaged in fire near Falcon Highway, no homes lost

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Falcon Fire Department (FFD) is investigating a fire that broke out along Falcon Highway, east of Highway 24 Friday afternoon.

According to the FFD, the fire started around 1:12 p.m. By 3 p.m., officials reported the fire was under control and crews were remaining in the area to mop up the area and contain any remaining hot spots.

A closer look at the area where the fire is burning near Falcon Highway in El Paso County @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/OzH45Xourc — Spencer Soicher KRDO (@spencersoicher) April 8, 2022

At 1:46 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) reported the area of Falcon Highway between Meridian Rd. and E. Blaney Rd. was closed while crews responded to the fire in the 12000 block of Falcon Hwy.

Multiple EPSO and Fire Crews in the area of Falcon Highway and Meridian to Falcon Highway and Blaney Road. Current fire in the area of 12000 block Falcon Highway moving south toward Blaney Road.



Road closures in the depicted area on map. Please stay away from area. pic.twitter.com/UsK80YjMdi — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 8, 2022

Roughly thirty minutes later at 2:17 p.m., the EPCSO announced a pre-evacuation notice to the north boundary of Falcon Hwy., the south boundary of Garrett Rd., the east boundary of Meridian Rd., and the west boundary of E. Blaney Rd.

For the safety of students, the EPCSO initially said students at Falcon Elementary School of Technology were moved to Falcon High School for pick-up. However, the EPCSO later stated the elementary school went on early release and students could be picked up directly at the elementary school.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department sent three engines to assist with the grassfire.

No injuries were reported, no houses were harmed, and no animals were hurt. Two outhouses were damaged in the fire.

While officials believe the fire was accidental, they have yet to release the official cause.