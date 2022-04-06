Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 4:29 PM
Published 4:53 PM

Crews in Boulder respond to fire burning near Shanahan Ridge Trailhead

Courtesy of Matt Benjamin

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews in Boulder County responded to a fire burn near the area of the north fork of the Shanahan trailhead Wednesday afternoon.

According to Boulder Fire Rescue, trails in the area were closed immediately.

Video courtesy of Tess

Just before 5 p.m., Boulder Fire-Rescue said the active fire had been put out, and firefighters were staying in the area to ensure the perimeter around the fire is safe.

Top Stories

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content