Crews in Boulder respond to fire burning near Shanahan Ridge Trailhead

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews in Boulder County responded to a fire burn near the area of the north fork of the Shanahan trailhead Wednesday afternoon.

We are aware of a new fire start south of the NCAR fire burn area near the north fork of the Shanahan trailhead. A PIO is enroute. Trails in area are being closed immediately. — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) April 6, 2022

According to Boulder Fire Rescue, trails in the area were closed immediately.

Video courtesy of Tess

Just before 5 p.m., Boulder Fire-Rescue said the active fire had been put out, and firefighters were staying in the area to ensure the perimeter around the fire is safe.