Colorado Springs Police unveil patch to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Friday that the department has created a special teal CSPD patch to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Through April, CSPD says the patches will be displayed on many of the department's vehicles.

In addition to the patches, CSPD said they want people who've experienced sexual assault to know there is available help.

We understand sexual assault affects people all year, April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, there is help available. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IJKBF6iEwb — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 1, 2022

In a statement, the department said, "We want to remind our community that you are not alone. If you have experienced sexual assault or intimate partner violence, it is not your fault."