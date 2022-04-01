Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police unveil patch to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Friday that the department has created a special teal CSPD patch to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Through April, CSPD says the patches will be displayed on many of the department's vehicles.

In addition to the patches, CSPD said they want people who've experienced sexual assault to know there is available help.

In a statement, the department said, "We want to remind our community that you are not alone. If you have experienced sexual assault or intimate partner violence, it is not your fault."

