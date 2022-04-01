Colorado Springs Police unveil patch to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Friday that the department has created a special teal CSPD patch to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Through April, CSPD says the patches will be displayed on many of the department's vehicles.
In addition to the patches, CSPD said they want people who've experienced sexual assault to know there is available help.
We understand sexual assault affects people all year, April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, there is help available. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IJKBF6iEwb— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 1, 2022
In a statement, the department said, "We want to remind our community that you are not alone. If you have experienced sexual assault or intimate partner violence, it is not your fault."
Comments
2 Comments
The patch should have an Illicit M@ssage Spa instead of those trees to truly show how much they support this fight.
So who is paying for these new patches and emblems to go on the cars? I understand the sediment but as we know in govt spending each patch will cost them $50/ea and each car decal with labor to put on and take off will be $300.