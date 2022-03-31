Clean water project coming to residents in the Lower Arkansas Valley of southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Federal and local officials earlier this month approved a multimillion-dollar project to bring cleaner water to towns along the Arkansas River east of Pueblo.

The project, called the Arkansas Valley Conduit, is designed to resolve contamination of local water supplies that participating communities have struggled with for decades.

KRDO

Two weeks ago, the project was finalized by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the Pueblo Water Board and the Southeastern Conservancy Water District, making funding available to start construction.

The conduit will transport water from the Pueblo Dam, through the city and to users along the Eastern Plains during the next five years.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have more on this story Thursday at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.