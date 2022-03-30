Pedestrian killed after being struck by semi driver on Interstate 25 in Pueblo area Tuesday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just a day after the Colorado State Patrol revealed an alarming increase in highway crashes involving people illegally walking on highways, the trend has claimed another victim.

The CSP said that just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, a 52-year-old man died after being hit by an 18-wheeler on southbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 93, just south of the Pueblo city limits.

According to the CSP, the victim was walking in the right lane of traffic and the driver was unable to avoid hitting him.

The victim died at the scene, and the driver was not hurt; the victim's name hasn't been released.

