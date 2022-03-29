Pueblo City Council allocates money to build pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pickleball enthusiasts will be getting their first pickleball courts in the Steel City.

On Monday night, the City Council unanimously voted to allocate around $500,000 to hire a contractor to build the courts at Mineral Palace Park.

City of Pueblo

The sport, particularly popular among older adults, is similar to tennis but uses plastic wiffle balls and paddles; it combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

Players in Pueblo previously had used tennis courts for the sport.

Facebook

Several pickleball organizations have Facebook pages to promote the sport and some players say the upcoming courts have been sought -- and needed -- for a long time.