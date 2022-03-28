UCCS working with state wildfire academy to update emergency evacuation protocols

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Even before this weekend's wildfire forced evacuations in Boulder, the school's Colorado Springs branch was looking at updating its preparations for emergency evacuations.

UCCS has been working with the Colorado Wildland Fire and Incident Management Academy; it provides emergency management courses.

Campus authorities want to update their plans in the event of a wildfire or other emergency.

The academy works with firefighters across the country and other organizations to help them be prepared.

