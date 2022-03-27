Colorado Springs Police officer sent to hospital following domestic violence call

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sunday night, Colorado Springs Police officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a domestic violence call on Anille Way.

The officers went to arrest the suspect in the call, and he grabbed an item and hit one of the officers in the head with it. Officers were eventually able to arrest the suspect. Police say that the suspect remained uncooperative throughout the entire call. He was taken to the jail.

The suspect and both officers were injured during the call, but one of the officers needed medical attention at a local hospital. The extent of that officers injuries are unknown.

