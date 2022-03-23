Woman shot by man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is suffering from life threatening injuries after being shot by a man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

On Wednesday, at approximately 3:25 a.m., officers from Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were dispatched to the 4700 block of Eagleridge Cir. after receiving a report of the shooting.

Police say they found a woman in a parking lot with several gunshot wounds. In the preliminary investigation, the woman allegedly broke into vehicles in the parking lot just before a man started shooting at her. Police say there were other people involved in the vehicle break ins but they ran from the scene.

Police say the woman was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested on scene without incident. He was booked into Pueblo Judicial Center and charged with first-degree assault.

Detectives are asking the public for additional information regarding the people who ran from the scene prior to officers arriving. If you have any information about the incident, you can contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or Pueblo Crime Stoppers.