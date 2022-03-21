Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Highway 115 north of Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash closed the southbound lanes of Highway 115 between Barrett Road and County Road F45 Monday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) first reported on the crash at 9:08 a.m.

#CO115 southbound: Crash between Barrett Road and County Road F45. Alternating traffic. Watch for emergency crews. https://t.co/2ylFxulqP5 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 21, 2022

CDOT tells drivers they should find an alternate route. Drivers are also asked to watch for emergency crews in the area.

This is a developing story.