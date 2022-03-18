El Paso County Sheriff’s Office conducting wildfire mitigation in Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The county's Wildland Fire Crew is spending three days burning piles of branches and other excess vegetation at Fox Run Regional Park in Black Forest.

The Sheriff's Office is overseeing work by volunteers to remove potential fuels that could help a fire to spread.

El Paso County

Mitigation work began Thursday and will continue through Saturday; smoke will be visible in the area.

The burning is being kept under control by snow cover on the ground from recent snowfall.

Wildfire prevention is always at the forefront in Black Forest, after a major fire there in June of 2013 destroyed more than 500 homes, contributed to two deaths and burned approximately a third of the forest.

KRDO

The fire is the second-most-destructive in state history, surpassed only by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County two months ago.