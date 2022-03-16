Pueblo Councilor files notice of claim to sue City Attorney for damages related to October incident

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On March 11, At-large Pueblo City Councilor Lori Winner informed the City of Pueblo and City Attorney Dan Kogovsek of her intent to sue him for damages related to an incident on October 28th, 2021.

According to the notice of claim to sue papers, the incident involved a verbal altercation from Kogovsek to Winner in an executive session meeting to discuss an ethics complaint against Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar.

Winner filed a police report in late December. Winner alleges Kogovsek "hovered over me, shook his finger 6 inches from my face, voice raised in a threatening manner, verbalizing anger and showing physical signs of anger," the police report states.

Now, Winner is claiming that she has suffered physical injuries, economic loss, and emotional distress, according to the notice of claim. She is asking for a monetary amount in damages that will reasonably compensate her for the physical injuries, economic loss, and emotional distress she has suffered and will suffer.

During City Councils' biweekly meeting on March 14, Mayor Gradisar informed the City of Pueblo of Councilor Winners intent to sue. He proposed to bring in an outside attorney from Boulder to investigate her complaint, legal fees that would have cost the city nearly $10,000. That proposal was voted down unanimously 6-0 with Winner recusing herself due to a conflict of interest.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar, City Attorney Dan Kogovsek and Deputy City Attorney Robert Jagger declined to speak with KRDO regarding pending litigation.

Instead, the City of Pueblo issued this statement: "If Councilor Winner decides to proceed with claims against the City of Pueblo and City Attorney Dan Kogovsek, the claim will be reviewed and processed through the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency (CIRSA). The City of Pueblo and all employees involved in the claim will assist with any follow up or information requested to address the claim."

Winner claims that her intent to sue stemmed from a nearly 20 minute exchange during the previous City Council meeting on Feburary 28th. The exchange was during public comment between Council Members Regina Maestri, President Heather Graham, Dennis Flores, Larry Atencio, Lori Winner and Mayor Nick Gradisar.

Maestri was calling for a formal Human Resources investigation to be undertaken stating that her constituents were asking her questions regarding Councilor Winners police report.

"Who conducted a formal investigation into Councilor Winners complaint," Maestri asked.

"Colorado Supreme Court did," Mayor Gradisar said.

"Can we put forth a resolution or something to have this investigated besides the mayor investigating it," Council President Heather Graham asked.

Winner stated her decision to contact the Colorado Supreme Court was one phone call and was never investigated by a committee.

Gradisar added that the police report, filed by Winner, was investigated by the Pueblo Police Department and no charges were deemed necessary.

Gradisar said he personally looked at the complaint, but never stated that there was a formal HR investigation done since they were made aware of her complaint with HR in late December.

"She wants to get rid of Dan Kogovsek, that's not going to happen," Gradisar said. "If she feels like she needs some remedy to this, she can file a lawsuit against the City Attorney. I mean that is the appropriate remedy. If she feels like she was threatened, damaged, harmed that's what she should do."

Winner tells KRDO she would have never sought a lawsuit if a formal HR investigation was done.

"Any reasonable person would have taken this to HR immediately and thats originally what I was requesting," Winner said. "It was to protect the city and to protect themselves so that this is handled correctly."

"The Mayor advised me to seek an attorney, and that is what I have done," Winner said."

In a separate correspondence letter to the city Winners' attorney says, "be advised that Councilor Winner is in the process of filing a Charge of Discrimination with the Colorado Civil Rights Division asserting claims of gender discrimination arising out of the October 28, 2021 City Council meeting, its aftermath, and her request for an investigation into what occurred at that meeting."