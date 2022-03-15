Master plan for future of Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo announced Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials have approved a 20-year, $180-million strategy to improve the annual state fair and fairgrounds, and make the fairgrounds more of a community gathering spot and year-round destination for events.

The following details about the plan were contained in a news release Tuesday:

The Colorado State Fair Board Authority began considering a master plan for the fairgrounds last summer, based on recommendations from Stantec, a Denver-based design firm hired by the Colorado State Architect and the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

"The master plan was developed with input from the Pueblo community," the release states. "Through a series of board meetings, meetings with CSF staff and brainstorming sessions, the Stantec team sought input that guided the recommendations."

According to the release, the master plan is a major step forward in a long-running effort to increase attendance and generate more revenue, intended to guide future decisions by state and local officials and recommend how money should be spent over the next 20 years.

One of the changes outlined in the release is making physical upgrades to the fairgrounds to include the first new agricultural building since the 1960s, along with new infrastructure and programming intended to get more use out of the fairgrounds during the fair and throughout the year.

The master plan also would make the fairgrounds more efficient and self-sustaining by adding solar panels and other energy-saving measures, as well as planting more trees and other greenery.

As the release explains, trees currently cover less than 10% of the fairgrounds -- creating a "heat island" effect, making it grounds up to 15 degrees warmer than the surrounding area in summer.

And in a nod to the fair's history dating back to its start in 1872, the master plan intends to reclaim the main avenue through the fairgrounds as a focal point by making of a regular community gathering place to include public plazas, more dining choices and increased flexibility for live music and other forms of entertainment.

Based on the strength of Colorado's agricultural industry, the plan calls for a new agricultural facility and removal of buildings that are smaller and less efficient while providing more modern technology and greater flexibility.

As part of the master plan, Stantec will help fair officials find local, state and federal funding to pay for the future improvements; fair officials will soon begin fundraising and design work.