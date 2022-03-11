CDOT’s second emergency asphalt repair project within a week to be performed Monday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers who have navigated the overpass construction at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway can expect slower going on Monday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to conduct emergency road maintenance on southbound Powers between Research and Woodmen Road on the city's northeast side.

Repairs are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and should be finished by 3 p.m.

Crews will be patching areas of temporary asphalt that have worn out from freeze-thaw cycles caused by significant weather changes.

To perform the repairs safely, crews will occasionally close a traffic lane and drivers should expect delays.

CDOT started the $42 million overpass project last summer and expects to finish it this fall; it will feature a diverging diamond interchange for improved traffic flow, repave three miles of Powers and provide improved infrastructure for pedestrians and bicycles, as well as improve access to schools in the area.

Powers is also part of Highway 21 and under CDOT's jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, CDOT finished similar work in the southbound Interstate 25 "Gap" between Castle Rock and Larkspur.