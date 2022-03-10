Car thieves taking advantage of cold weather in Pueblo Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are warning vehicle owners to avoid "puffing," the practice of leaving autos unlocked and running to warm up in the cold, snowy weather.

A Twitter message posted by police Thursday morning explains why:

Twitter

Puffing is illegal in Colorado, punishable by a fine of up to $60.

Exceptions to the law are vehicles with remote starting ability, but those owners still must take their key fobs with them and not leave them in their autos.

But even with those exceptions, owners can leave vehicles unattended for no longer than five minutes.

Law enforcement began increasing enforcement of the law in 2020.