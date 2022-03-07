Suspected DUI single-vehicle rollover crash in east Colorado Springs, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after he struck a power line with a vehicle which caused it to rollover early Monday morning in east Colorado Springs. The driver was suspected to be under the influence, police say.

Just before 4:30 a.m., Sand Creek Division officers received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash near Galley Road and N. Academy Boulevard.

The people who reported the crash said the vehicle was on fire. Police say the vehicle struck an electric pole and rolled over.

Police made contact with the driver and suspected he was under the influence.

Galley Road between Potter Drive and N. Academy Boulevard will be shut down for a long period of time until Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) repair and replace the pole.

The driver was arrested shortly after.