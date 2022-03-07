Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:13 AM

Police search for suspect in convenience store robbery in east Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are searching for the suspect after they received a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Colorado Springs.

On Monday, at around 2:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Wooten Rd. for a reported robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the convenience store and told the clerk at the register he was armed with a gun and demanded money.

Shortly after, the suspect ran out of the convenience store and drove off in a vehicle from the location.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Creator for KRDO.com. Follow Jordan on Twitter at @ItsJordanGood.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content