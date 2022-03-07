Longest ski, snowboarding continuous season in Vail Mountain history

VAIL, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vail Mountain is making history as the ski resort announced on Monday its extending the ski and snowboarding season until May 1 -- the longest continuous season at Vail Mountain.

In a news release, extending the season will provide value to resort guests and passholders and it's "the perfect way for the local community to end an amazing winter season."

“We are very excited to be offering our community and guests one additional week to ski and snowboard on Vail Mountain,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain. “This extension is made entirely possible by the dedicated mountain staff who have worked to provide guests with an outstanding winter season. We are truly grateful for everyone’s hard work to open over 5,100 acres of terrain and for our longest season on record.”

Vail Mountain invested into the biggest snowmaking enhancement project in North America -- shifting the mountain's early and late season. Although the resort faced a challenging season due to weather conditions, the snowmaking enhancement allows an amazing "ski and ride experience."

Vail Mountain has received over 190 inches of natural snow this season and the resort is 97 percent open.