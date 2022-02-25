Colorado Springs organizers announce ‘significant progress’ made in $60 million plan to renovate City Auditorium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been eight months since a new nonprofit group proposed turning the historic and underused City Auditorium building into a major hub for arts, culture, music and education.

The group has raised $5 million in donations so far, with nearly $3 million more pledged by the city and El Paso County, and applications filed for state and federal money available from pandemic recovery funding.

Plans call for tripling the auditorium's usable space and renovating it to allow cultural groups to relocate offices there or rent space for projects, performances and other events.

Organizers say the chances of obtaining state and federal funds is promising, and that they have a goal of raising the rest of the $60 million by early next year.

A design firm and construction company have already agreed to work on the project, pending remaining donations and City Council approval.

Organizers said that if approved, the city would transfer ownership of the auditorium to the nonprofit group, but the city would reserve the right to retain ownership under certain conditions.

The auditorium opened in 1923 and has been largely closed since the pandemic began, used only as a COVID recovery center for the homeless.

In the past, the grand old building hosted roller derbies, shows and other special events, and was the site of an annual Thanksgiving dinner for the needy.