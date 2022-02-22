Westminster home reportedly destroyed in explosion early Tuesday morning

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Westminster home was reportedly destroyed in an explosion early Tuesday morning which caused damage to two other homes nearby in the 7700 block of Knox Court, according to Westminster Fire Department (WPD).

According to our news partners in Denver, at approximately 2:38 a.m., WFD Lieutenant Brian Clark received the call for a possible home explosion.

David Brand, a resident who lives across the street from the home.

"About 2:30 I was just kinda woken up, shaken out of bed, like a big explosion," he said. "And I noticed pictures falling off the wall, plants were knocked over and I originally thought a car had hit my house."

Brand said he looked outside his window and could see "smoke and steam coming from the house across the street, but said he never saw any flames."

"My windows were pushed in, not broken but pushed in," Brand said. "And the wall was warped, the brick wall was pushed in and my garage door is bent a little but it was pretty minor compared to the neighbors."

He said many parked vehicles on the street were damaged by the debris of the explosion, even bricks struck through car windows.

A gas leak was reported in the area and Xcel Energy crews were contacted to come out and cut gas service to the region, Clark said. According to our news partners in Denver, Xcel Energy says gas was turned off and nearly 50 homes were impacted.

No one was injured from the explosion, according to Clark. No one knows if anyone was in the home at the time of the explosion.

This is a developing story.