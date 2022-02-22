Springs Rescue Mission prepares for coldest week so far this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The days of temporary warming shelters during extremely cold weather are over, thanks to the recent expansion of the Springs Rescue Mission.

City leaders previously set up a warming shelter on Weber Street downtown as an overflow -- due to limited capacity at the mission -- for homeless people and others seeking a warm place to spend the night.

However, the mission's expansion has increased its bed capacity to between 450 and 475, and can easily make more space available if needed.

Mission officials said that they don't expect to reach capacity even on nights with single-digit low temperatures expected this week, but won't have a problem welcoming more people if necessary.

As part of its cold weather protocol, the mission will keep campus buildings open during the day -- instead of closing them for a few hours for cleaning -- to provide more opportunities for warmth.

Still, many homeless people refuse to stay at the mission, preferring instead to bundle up anywhere they can.

Police said that most of those unsheltered people are prepared for the cold with extra clothing, blankets, tents and even starting campfires -- which officers discourage because of the fire risk.

The mission also emphasizes that it offers meals, showers and other services to people who need them.