Dangerous road conditions: Cars rollover and spin out on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dangerous road conditions persist along I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Drivers experienced a messy morning commute, especially in the Fountain, Fort Carson, and Security-Widefield areas.

KRDO crews saw one car roll over on I-25 Southbound near Highway 16. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. In the same area, another SUV spun out of control into the embankment from driving too quickly.



Motorists statewide are urged to plan ahead and prepare for a week of snow and bitterly cold weather. The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to keep close watch of the weather and road conditions, avoid driving during the peak of the storm, and be prepared for the severe cold should they be out.

An extended winter storm will bring snowfall to Colorado tonight through Thursday morning. CDOT says to expect periods of moderate to heavy snowfall in the mountains and snowfall will be light over the plains of eastern Colorado. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur in the central and southwestern mountains ranging from one to four feet. Winds gusting 45 to 60 mph in the higher passes will produce blowing snow and poor visibility.

Lighter snow is expected along the Front Range, with heavier accumulations west of the I-25 corridor. While plows will be out in force, driving conditions will be slick and hazardous in many areas of the state. CDOT says to expect snow-covered and slick roads Monday night through Thursday morning. Due to temperatures in the teens and single digits, snow and ice will stick around until the weather warms up toward the end of the week.

CDOT crews will be fully deployed, working continuously through the storm. Crews will focus first on the interstates and other major state-maintained roadways with the highest traffic volumes. Once the storm subsides, crews will plow other state routes.