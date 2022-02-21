Presidents Day: Past and present in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday's federal holiday has an interesting history; it was originally a day to honor the nation's first president, George Washington, until it merged with Abraham Lincoln's birthday in 1971 and later became known as Presidents Day.

The city once had an attraction to display the presidential spirit all year long, in the Hall Of Presidents Wax Museum, near the Intersection of 21st and Cimarron streets in west Colorado Springs.

KRDO

The building is now occupied by the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a service organization.

Records show that the museum opened in 1969 and closed in 1996, with the was figures sent to other wax museums around the country.

Ian Ringler

One of the museum's most memorable exhibits was of Lincoln on his deathbed after his assassination; his chest rose and fall as he took his last breaths.

Ian Ringler

So how are people observing the holiday today? KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have reaction during our newscast at 4:30 p.m.