Pediatric ER visits for mental health conditions have risen during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows children have been going to the emergency room for mental health conditions at a higher rate since the pandemic began, especially for girls.

The study has tracked ER visits from January 2019 to January 2020. The study found that compared to 2019, weekly emergency department visits among girls aged 12–17 increased for eating and tic disorders during 2020, for depression, eating, tic, and obsessive-compulsive disorders during 2021, and for anxiety, trauma and stressor-related, eating, tic, and obsessive-compulsive disorders, and overall mental health condition visits during January 2022.

The proportion of emergency department visits related to eating disorders doubled among adolescent females and tripled for tic disorders during the pandemic.

The CDC study says this rise could represent an overall increase in distress among females during the pandemic.

The researchers say early identification, expanded prevention, and intervention strategies are critical to improving pediatric mental health, especially among girls who might have an increased need.

In 2021, a national emergency for children’s mental health was declared by several pediatric health organizations, and the U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory on mental health among kids. Children's Hospital Colorado has called for more than $100 million in funding to address the mental health crisis in children.